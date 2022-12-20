Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses, January 9, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eiger” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EIGR) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Eiger investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint filed in this class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants overstated Eiger’s clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (ii) defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the peginterferon lambda EUA; (iii) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (iv) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; and (v) consequently, peginterferon lambda’s regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising