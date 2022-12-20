Thunder Energies Partners With Las Vegas Aces of WNBA

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP (OTC: TNRG) announces that company management has negotiated a partnership and marketing agreement with the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA.

"We are beyond excited to add an organization as dynamic as TNRG as a significant partner within the Aces championship family, further strengthening their ties within the Nevada community," said Nikki Fargas, President of the Las Vegas Aces. "As likeminded organizations, working together we will be able to change multiple industries and align our brands far into the future."

The agreement establishes TNRG as a major marketing partner of the Las Vegas Aces. Together, they'll continue to champion equality, push for inclusion, and advocate for further growth in women's sports.

Rick Haynes, TNRG President, agreed with team management, adding "TNRG is a Florida and Georgia business with substantial mining and real estate interests in Nevada with our recent deal. Based on this project, we felt that working with the Las Vegas Aces will establish TNRG as a leading business, developer, for Northern Nevada. The sports group represents the new Las Vegas, and TNRG is part of that.

The partnership will be built around community engagement and strategic fan interactions. Highlights will be significant brand presence at Michelob Ultra Arena, activations to energize the Aces fan base, and behind the scenes content development.

For more information about Thunder Energies, its SEC filings, and business activities, please visit: www.thunderenergiescorp.com

About the 2022 WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces: the Aces are in their fifth season in Las Vegas and have advanced to the postseason in each of the last four years. They are led by four US. Olympic gold medalist in 2020 & 2022 WNBA M'VP A'ja Wilson, three-time All-Star Chelsea Gray, 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP Kelsey Plum, and 2022 WNBA All-Star Jackie Young; as well as two-time WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Dearica Hamby. On December 31, 2021, the team announced the hiring of WNBA legend Becky Hammon as its head coach. The hire marked a continued commitment by team owner Mark Davis to embrace the franchise's storied history and bring the best basketball and front office minds into the fold. The Aces also continue to expand on their commitment to the Las Vegas community, most recently raising funds for the ACLU of Southern Nevada through the 2022 race for the Commissioners Cup.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

