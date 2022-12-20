California Employers Association Announces a Labor Law Podcast to Meet Employers Where They Are
California Employers Association is offering employers a podcast on California’s 2023 Labor and Employment Laws, in partnership with Paylocity.
We want to meet employers where they are and that means offering them a variety of ways to stay up to date with ever-changing California employment laws.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With one-third of the American Population listening to podcasts regularly, it’s predicted that there will be nearly 424 million podcast listeners worldwide by the end of 2022! While this may be a surprising number to some, it makes sense as technology allows people to make better use of their time.
— Kim Gusman, President/CEO
Many California employers find it difficult to take time away from work to attend educational events in person and zoom fatigue is real, so for the first time in 82 years, California Employers Association (CEA) is offering employers a podcast on California’s 2023 Labor and Employment Laws, in partnership with Paylocity. Kim Gusman, President and CEO of CEA said, “We want to meet employers where they are and that means offering them a variety of ways to stay up to date with ever-changing California employment laws. We are excited to now offer a 2023 Labor Law Update podcast, along with our traditional virtual and on-site training, to employers this year!”
Podcast listening is highest in the morning and most of the podcasts are listened to on a mobile phone. 22% of people listen to podcasts while driving, however, other listeners tune in while exercising or even while working. Said Gusman, “Our mission is to provide employers with Peace of Mind through HR education and compliance training, and this podcast is an effective way to get our message out for the New Year!
California Employers Association (CEA) is a not-for-profit employers association founded in 1940, serving more than 15,000 businesses in a wide variety of industries throughout California. Our mission is to provide employers peace of mind with human resources compliance solutions, virtual and on-site training, and recruiting services.
CEA and its advisors do not provide legal representation or legal advice to members. The information provided in this release and from our team is educational and informational in nature.
