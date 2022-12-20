GPS LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies The Gap, Inc. Investors Of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in The Gap, Inc. ("The Gap" or the "Company") GPS of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of The Gap investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain The Gap, Inc. securities between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY, the Company's size-inclusivity campaign, which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the class period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in The Gap during the relevant timeframe, you have until February 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

