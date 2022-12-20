Submit Release
AG Yost Continues to Promote the Need for Human Trafficking Legislation

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost commends the recent passage of House Bill 390, which will require sexual-assault-exam kits to be tested from any case believed to involve human trafficking.

“The fight to end human trafficking has been a priority of my office since Day One, and helping victims obtain care and justice remains a focus,” Yost said. “Thank you to Rep. Laura Lanese and Rep. Marilyn John for their work on the measure.”

Before the 134th General Assembly recently concluded, HB 390 was approved by the Ohio House and amended into Senate Bill 288, which revised the state’s criminal laws. Sen. Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville) sponsored the Senate measure.

Notably, nothing in this legislation requires a patient or survivor to submit to an exam; it only specifies that a kit be tested when one is collected.

“Our goal is to stress to our law enforcement partners and our communities that Ohio is dedicated to fighting this crime,” said Rep. John (R-Richland County). “We want to ensure that human trafficking victims are able to receive the proper care, justice and attention that they deserve and desperately need.”

The legislation awaits Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature.

