Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Secretary expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari shared their mutual hope for a productive International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed the need for close coordination.  The Secretary offered condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States’ resolute support for Pakistan as it combats terrorism.

