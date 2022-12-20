Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,189 in the last 365 days.

Improving Humanitarian Aid Delivery by Expanding Authorizations Across U.S. Sanctions

The United States is committed to protecting humanitarian access and removing impediments – real and perceived – to the delivery of legitimate humanitarian aid around the world.  In September, I announced our intent to ensure that food, medicine, and humanitarian assistance are carved out across United Nations and U.S. sanctions programs. The first step in achieving that goal was the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2664, co-drafted with Ireland, on December 9.

Today, we are taking the next step with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s release of a package of general licenses (GLs) that create a baseline for humanitarian authorizations across U.S. sanctions programs.  These GLs will establish consistent regulations, streamline compliance for humanitarian and commercial actors, and ultimately ensure sanctions do not unduly impact humanitarian conditions around the world.  The GLs help implement UN Security Council Resolution 2664 and build upon the many authorizations this Administration has already incorporated across several U.S. sanctions programs to facilitate the conduct of humanitarian activity.  This update will refine and strengthen our sanctions implementation by ensuring our measures impact the intended targets while enabling humanitarian organizations to help those in need.

These licenses, which include safeguards to prevent abuse or diversion, make our sanctions clearer, stronger, and more effective and streamlined.  We look forward to working with our allies and partners around the world, and with humanitarian actors and financial institutions, to ensure these licenses are understood and implemented so that food, medicine, and humanitarian aid reach those most in need.

At a time when over 100 million people are forcibly displaced worldwide, and a global food crisis has left over 205 million people acutely food insecure this could not be more urgent.  The licenses announced today are a critical step to meeting humanitarian challenges of unprecedented magnitude while maintaining the integrity of sanctions as a tool to promote international peace, security, and stability.

For more information on this announcement, please see Treasury’s press release.

You just read:

Improving Humanitarian Aid Delivery by Expanding Authorizations Across U.S. Sanctions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.