Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Morrison

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman welcomed Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison to the Department of State for their first in-person meeting.  The Deputy Secretary noted the enduring strength of the U.S.-Canada partnership and expressed appreciation for our ongoing coordination on a wide range of shared priorities.  They discussed the release of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, coordination on the Arctic, support for the people of Haiti, and strong partnership to support Ukraine, including vital contributions towards repairing and reinforcing critical energy and water infrastructure.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Deputy Minister Morrison highlighted the upcoming North America Leaders’ Summit as an opportunity to further deepen collaboration.

