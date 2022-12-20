DEQ issues 17 penalties in November for environmental violations

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 17 penalties totaling $182,505 in November for environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $400 to $38,505. Alleged violations include seafood processors and cities discharging more pollution than allowed by their wastewater permits, industrial facilities operating without required air quality permits, and construction companies starting projects without meeting requirements that protect local waterways.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

• Astoria Pacific Seafoods LLC, $10,200, Astoria, wastewater

• Balzer Painting, $1,500, Tualatin, air quality

• Bornstein Seafoods, Inc., $32,000, Astoria, wastewater

• City of Bend, $30,333, Bend, wastewater

• City of Clatskanie, $2,800, Clatskanie, wastewater

• City of Dayton, $3,475, Dayton, wastewater

• City of Yoncalla, $16,042, Yoncalla, wastewater

• Even Better Homes, Inc., $2,250, Estacada, stormwater

• Kraft Heinz, $9,600, Ontario, wastewater

• Oak Lodge Water Services, $26,700, Milwaukie, wastewater

• Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, $1,500, Oregon City, air quality

• Permapost Products Inc., $600, Hillsboro, air quality

• Stack Infrastructure, $1,500, Hillsboro, air quality

• Turner Lumber $1,200, Turner, air quality

• Vander Pol Investments, LLC, $38,505, Portland, stormwater

• Wanita Parson, $400, Coos Bay, water quality

• Waste Management Disposal Services of Oregon Inc., $3,900, Arlington, solid waste

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Laura Gleim, public affairs specialist, 503-577-3697, laura.gleim@deq.oregon.gov

