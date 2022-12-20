Breast Reconstruction Market to Grow at a Stagnant CAGR of 6.54% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027), Assesses DelveInsight

The breast reconstruction market is witnessing positive growth owing to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the increase in the number of cosmetic & reconstructive surgeries, the surge in the launch of technologically advanced breast reconstruction products, and others. Additionally, factors such as aging, race, & ethnicity are also likely to drive the breast reconstruction demand.

The breast reconstruction market is witnessing positive growth owing to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the increase in the number of cosmetic & reconstructive surgeries, the surge in the launch of technologically advanced breast reconstruction products, and others. Additionally, factors such as aging, race, & ethnicity are also likely to drive the breast reconstruction demand.

As DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global breast reconstruction market during the forecast period.

Key breast reconstruction companies such as Mentor Worldwide LLC, AbbVie Inc, IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED, Sebbin, GC Aesthetics, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc, Integra LifeSciences, Establishment Labs S.A, LABORATOIRES ARION, HansBioMed, Lattice Medical, CEREPLAS, AirXpanders, PMT Corporation, SILIMED, DPS Technology Development Ltd, Technomed (India) Private Limited, Apex Medical Device Design LLC (DefyGravity), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material Co Ltd , and several others are currently dominating the breast reconstruction market.

In August 2022, BioAesthetics Corporation announced an additional clinical study for the BioAesthetics® NACgraft ™ Acellular Allograft, which will look into the procedure's effectiveness in subpopulations of breast cancer survivors and other people who require nipple reconstruction.

™ Acellular Allograft, which will look into the procedure's effectiveness in subpopulations of breast cancer survivors and other people who require nipple reconstruction. In May 2021, GC Aesthetics Inc., a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions, announced the launch of its next-generation breast implants, PERLE™. It is a highly innovative line of smooth breast implants with a proprietary surface technology (BioQ™), GCA's industry-leading gel technology (Emunomic™ Breast Tissue Dynamic Gel), and an improved version of the safety measures that have underpinned GCA's long-term excellent safety record.

Breast reconstruction is a surgical procedure that reconstructs the form and appearance of a breast. Most often in women who have had breast cancer surgery. The objective is to rebuild a natural-looking breast utilizing autologous tissue, artificial implants, or a mix of both.

The process majorly involves a series of procedure that is to be performed in stages following mastectomy. Breast reconstruction can be further classified into two major categories, including implant-based reconstruction and flap reconstruction. Amongst implant reconstruction relies on breast implants to aid in forming a new breast mound. Flap (or autologous) reconstruction uses the patient’s self-tissue from some other body part with sufficient tissue, which is used in forming breasts.





Among all the regions, North America has dominated the global breast reconstruction market in the past and will do the same during the forecast period from 2022–2027. Factors such as aging, race, and ethnicity will likely drive the breast reconstruction product demand in the North American market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the surge in the launch of technologically advanced breast reconstruction products are expected to increase the demand for breast reconstruction in the North American market. For instance, in May 2021, GC Aesthetics Inc., a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions, announced the launch of its next-generation breast implants, PERLE™. It is a highly innovative line of smooth breast implants with a proprietary surface technology (BioQ™), GCA's industry-leading gel technology (Emunomic™ Breast Tissue Dynamic Gel), and an improved version of the safety measures that have underpinned GCA's long-term excellent safety record.

Breast Reconstruction Market Dynamics

One of the main drivers of the breast reconstruction market is the increasing prevalence of breast cancer globally. Moreover, another key factor that is responsible for the growth of the breast reconstruction market is the increase in the number of cosmetic & reconstructive surgeries across the globe. All the factors mentioned above will collectively surge the overall growth of the breast reconstruction market during the forecast period from 2022-2027.

However, the availability of alternative non-surgical methods and the high cost of breast reconstruction using implants will hamper the global breast reconstruction market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the breast reconstruction market as hospital admissions for patients suffering from cancers & other disorders, as well as elective surgeries, were not a priority compared to the patients suffering from COVID. Lockdown restrictions, lack of staff, and shortage of masks and PPE kits made a huge impact on patient admissions in hospitals for breast reconstruction. However, with masses being vaccinated, lockdown restriction relaxation, resumption of elective surgeries, and availability of masks, PPE kits, and staff, the breast reconstruction market has picked momentum. It is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2022-2027.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Breast Reconstruction Market CAGR 6.54% Porjected Breast Reconstruction Market Size by 2027 USD 810.14 million Key Breast Reconstruction Companies Mentor Worldwide LLC, AbbVie Inc, IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED, Sebbin, GC Aesthetics, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc, Integra LifeSciences, Establishment Labs S.A, LABORATOIRES ARION, HansBioMed, Lattice Medical, CEREPLAS, AirXpanders, PMT Corporation, SILIMED, DPS Technology Development Ltd, Technomed (India) Private Limited, Apex Medical Device Design LLC (DefyGravity), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material Co Ltd, among others

Breast Reconstruction Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Breast Implants, Breast Expanders, and Acellular Dermal Matrix Market Segmentation By Shape Type: Round and Anatomical Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics, And Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Geogaphy: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on breast reconstruction Market 7 breast reconstruction Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

