KlimaDAO Launches Advanced Selective Retirement for Carbon Credits

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlimaDAO, the leading provider of digital carbon credits, has today announced the launch of its advanced retirement tool for carbon offsetting. The tool gives users the option to selectively filter, choose and retire carbon credits from over 20 million tonnes of available digital carbon credits.

The tool is now available on KlimaDAO's app, and it allows users to specify their preferred carbon credit criteria against hundreds of unique carbon projects from across the globe. Users have the option to select credit by "technology type", "region" and "vintage" (i.e. the year the credit was created) to quickly filter available options and inform their selection.

In a market that is typically challenging to navigate due to poor market accessibility and limited market data, the tool gives users the ability to easily access the available options for digital carbon credits based on their priorities in just a few clicks.

Given the permissionless nature of the KlimaDAO ecosystem, the tool enables third parties to quickly meet their own needs, or those of their clients, without having to wait for suppliers to respond to requests.

Sy Zygy, Product Lead at KlimaDAO, said, "The advanced selective retirement feature offers our users the ability to quickly filter carbon projects according to their offsetting requirements within minutes, without needing to undertake extensive desk-based research or waiting for suppliers to fulfill their needs, which can take weeks. By giving users optionality over KlimaDAO's entire carbon credit supply, we can enable the market to function more efficiently for the benefit of all stakeholders."

KlimaDAO will hold the ON SET Webinar series beginning in February 2023; the series will provide an introduction to the digital carbon market and provide product demonstrations for stakeholders interested in using digital carbon tools. Follow this link to sign-up for the Webinar.

About KlimaDAO

KlimaDAO's mission is to accelerate the delivery of climate finance globally by building the transparent, neutral, and public infrastructure needed to scale the Digital Carbon Market. KlimaDAO provides tools, products and services to make accessing this market easy for all users. Contact us by filling out this form.

