Physician Growth Partners advises NYC Endodontics in transaction with Specialty1 Partners
NYC Endodontics, premier Manhattan endodontics practice, affiliates with Specialty1 Partners, backed by PE firm VSS.
After helping us choose the best partner, the PGP team worked tirelessly to structure a deal we would be comfortable with. We highly recommend PGP and all its associates.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised New York City Endodontics (“NYC Endo”) in its new partnership with Specialty1 Partners (“Specialty1”), a specialty dentistry platform backed by the private equity firm VSS.
— Dr. Scott Resnick
NYC Endo is led by Drs. Scott Resnick and Thomas Zicarelli in New York City’s Lenox Hill neighborhood. Today the practice includes six endodontists providing a range emergency, restorative and therapeutic endodontic treatments in their state-of-the-art Midtown Manhattan location.
Specialty1 will leverage its experience and strong executive leadership to support NYC Endo’s growth initiatives. Operating across the country, Specialty1 provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its partner endodontic, oral surgery, and periodontic practices. The company’s goal is to greatly reduce their administrative burden, so they can spend more time at the heart of their practice—providing high-quality dental care to patients.
The PGP team served as the exclusive transaction advisor to NYC Endo in their evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction, and CGK Law Group served as NYC Endo’s legal counsel.
Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Resnick said, “My journey with PGP started when we decided to search for a larger national partner to merge with. I interviewed a few investment banking firms and knew immediately that PGP would put the time and effort into this endeavor as if it were their own. We were not wrong. After helping us choose the best partner, the PGP team worked tirelessly to structure a deal we would be comfortable with. We highly recommend PGP and all its associates. They are bright, diligent, hardworking, and thoughtful.”
PGP Managing Director, Robert Aprill, said, “NYC Endo is the premier endodontics provider in New York. They cater to a sophisticated and demanding clientele that expects the utmost professionalism, which NYC Endo delivers. They expected the same of PGP and we’re grateful for the opportunity to represent them in developing this partnership with Specialty1. Dr. Resnick and Dr. Zicarelli wanted to find a partner that would allow for accelerated growth while protecting clinical autonomy and quality. With Specialty1, they have found a partner that will allow them to achieve their goals while maintaining their reputation as the leading provider in New York City.”
About Physician Growth Partners
Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms dedicated to representing physician platforms in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, delivering an optimal outcome for its clients.
