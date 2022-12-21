Hamilton Announces Acquisition of SVCapture
The new technology builds upon Hamilton inSIGHT® to measure events through lead capture.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton is pleased to announce the acquisition of the technology platform known as SVCapture™ from ShowValue, Inc. SVCapture, a comprehensive multipoint system dedicated to quality event measurement through intelligent lead capture, is the underlying technology powering Hamilton’s robust lead capture application Hamilton inSIGHT®.
SVCapture was built on 25 years of trade show and event measurement experience by ShowValue’s founders. ShowValue provided lead capture solutions and event best practices in the pre-smartphone era for years before utilizing those experiences to develop a lead capture technology platform for the 21st century.
Hamilton inSIGHT originated in early 2020 as a collaboration between Hamilton’s Digital Engagement team and ShowValue, bringing Hamilton clients a solution with redesigned interface and new features. Launched in late 2021, after COVID-19’s live event hiatus, Hamilton inSIGHT has been a highly successful addition to Hamilton’s offerings, garnering many enthusiastic client reviews. The collaboration with Hamilton also provided ShowValue an opportunity to consider a new home and life for SVCapture. Hamilton’s owners and leadership agreed upon the value of bringing the whole platform in-house.
“Hamilton inSIGHT has been a game-changer for our early adopter clients, providing a powerful but easy-to-use tool for qualified lead generation. Now, with the acquisition of the engine behind it, we can expand and grow the platform with new integrations and enhancements — to better meet the event measurement needs of our clients,” said David Pott, Hamilton’s Director of Digital Engagement.
One feature launching this year on Hamilton inSIGHT is an exhibitor-facing portal that allows clients to log in, discover valuable measurement data points across multiple events, and download lead data files. Another Hamilton inSIGHT feature rolling out is a business card scanning and OCR component that provides full lead capture services even when there is no badge to scan. Apart from adding new features and continuous improvements in the functionality of the inSIGHT app, Hamilton is exploring ways to integrate their other event measurement and engagement tools, including HUB LIVE®, Hamilton’s touchless attendee engagement platform, with the backend data management of inSIGHT.
About the Company:
Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and around the world. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, proprietary events and conferences, corporate environments, outdoor events, mobile tours, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.
Courtney Cantor Soice
Hamilton
+1 (800) 688-9320
ccantor@hamilton-ex.com