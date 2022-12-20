Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,159 in the last 365 days.

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires SGB Insurance Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired SGB Insurance Services located in Wildomar, CA.  Founder and president Scott Becker joined Heffernan Network, along with five of his team members, effective November 1, 2022.

With over 40 years in the industry, Becker started SGB Insurance Services in 1989. SGB specializes in providing personal lines and commercial lines of coverage, the latter for a wide range of industries.  The company will operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency of Heffernan Network, leveraging their market access, resources, and support to grow.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to partner with HNIB and to have the ability to provide even more products and services to our customers," said Scott Becker.  "We are very grateful to our community for supporting our agency for the past 25 years and we look forward to paying it forward with these new and improved services that this partnership will deliver."

"SGB is a great addition to our network of subsidiary agencies.  Scott and his team have developed a great reputation, providing unique and consultative services to families in businesses in their community.  We are also excited to help perpetuate the agency with new leadership over the next few years," said John Prichard Jr., president of Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers.

As part of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.

About Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers
Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, Inc., formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back-office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, HNIB also offers an exit strategy solution. For more information, visit HeffNetwork.com License #0L59890

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heffernan-network-insurance-brokers-acquires-sgb-insurance-services-301706958.html

SOURCE Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

You just read:

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires SGB Insurance Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.