Governor Ivey Awards $2.65 Million to Fight Homelessness in Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services.

The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless.

“Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” said Governor Ivey. “Unfortunately, homelessness is a very real issue facing our communities, and it’s on us as Alabamians to change that. I’m proud to allocate these funds towards ensuring those less fortunate have a safe, warm shelter to spend the holidays.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“Emergency Solutions Grants are intended to help people with immediate and often temporary needs,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I join Governor Ivey in commending these local governments and other agencies who are providing that helping hand to individuals and families who are going through rough times.”

Listed are the awarded agencies, the amount, area served and sub-recipient agencies.

City of Florence – $300,000 to contract with Safeplace Inc., the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama and the Salvation Army to offer homelessness prevention assistance, rapid re-housing and related services to residents in Colbert, Franklin, Marion, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Winston counties.

City of Huntsville – $400,000 to contract with AshaKiran Inc., Catholic Center of Concern, Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc., Crisis Services of North Alabama, Disabled American Veterans, Family Services Center, First Stop, North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, New Futures Inc. and Wellstone Inc. to provide services in Huntsville.

Marshall County Home Place Inc. (Guntersville) – $31,500 to provide emergency shelter in Marshall County.

The Right Place for Housing and Support (Anniston) – $200,000 to provide street outreach, emergency shelter and housing assistance for persons in Calhoun, Cherokee, DeKalb and Etowah counties.

Second Chance (Anniston) – $200,000 to provide emergency shelter and rapid re-housing for domestic violence victims and their families in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties.

The Link of Cullman County (City of Cullman) – $250,000 to provide emergency shelter, homelessness prevention, street outreach and rapid re-housing for victims in Cullman County.

YWCA of Central Alabama (Birmingham) – $200,000 to provide emergency shelter, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing for domestic violence victims in Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties.

Shelby County Commission – $150,148 to contract with Family Connections, SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. and Shelby Emergency Assistance to provide emergency shelter, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing for residents in Shelby County.

Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless (also known as the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless) – $350,000 to contract with Family Promise of Montgomery, Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (also known as the Family Sunshine Center), Friendship Mission Inc. and Hands On River Region to provide street outreach, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing for persons in Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

SAN Inc. (Turning Point, Tuscaloosa) – $100,000 to provide emergency services and rapid re-housing for victims of domestic violence in Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

The Salvation Army (Mobile and Baldwin counties) – $300,000 to provide emergency shelter for people in those two counties.

Penelope House Inc. (Mobile) – $177,000 to provide emergency shelter for domestic violence victims in Mobile County.

