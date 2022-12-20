NC State Cornerback Shyheim Battle Becomes an Equity Partner in Obsesh as Part of Multi-Year NIL Endorsement Deal

Source: Brian Bennett/Getty Images

Battle becomes first NC State athlete with an equity deal, increasing his On3 NIL Valuation to $288,000 and rank to the top 150 of college football.

Establishing my brand early is big for me, but I'm not rushing the process. I know my time is limited with what I can do, as far as my clothing line. It's why this platform was so big for me.” — Shyheim Battle