NC State Cornerback Shyheim Battle Becomes an Equity Partner in Obsesh as Part of Multi-Year NIL Endorsement Deal
Battle becomes first NC State athlete with an equity deal, increasing his On3 NIL Valuation to $288,000 and rank to the top 150 of college football.
Establishing my brand early is big for me, but I'm not rushing the process. I know my time is limited with what I can do, as far as my clothing line. It's why this platform was so big for me.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, the all-in-one athlete engagement platform, has announced that Shyheim Battle, North Carolina State University football cornerback, has inked a multi-year endorsement deal and joined the company as an equity partner and ambassador. The announcement marks the first time in NC State history that a Wolfpack athlete has signed an equity deal.
— Shyheim Battle
Shyheim, whose exclusive “Battle Island” NIL brand shop is now live on the Obsesh marketplace, will serve as an Ambassador for the female-founded company, which takes an athlete-centric approach to NIL by enabling athletes to self-direct their future and build their business with the technology, training, resources, and team they need to grow their personal brand, make money and maximize their value. In today's NIL era, where brand value is everything, athletes are looking to not only partner with companies, but make career moves that impact their overall brand value. Early reporting on the deal from On3's Pete Nakos revealed that Shyheim's On3 NIL Valuation had skyrocketed to $288,000 and that he now ranked in the top 150 of all college football players.
“Obsesh is for digital-savvy athletes, NIL collectives, and Universities with a bigger vision in the NIL era. Our brand stands for trust, quality and access. Shyheim is what we are seeing in a lot of top NCAA athletes,” said Tracy Benson, CEO and Cofounder, Obsesh. “He is a high-performing athlete, he is a brand builder, and he is trusted by his community. He needs the management of his NIL and his brand to be easy and all in one place, and needs a platform partner where he can grow and safely own and manage his IP.”
“I have spent probably the past 15 years working on becoming the best football player I can be. With NIL, I’m falling more and more into following my passions to build my own business off the field too. I’ve looked up to athletes like LeBron James who are not only icons on the court, but they are great businessmen and investors who influence culture and give back to others off the court,” said Shyheim. “As a football player at NC State, I dream of winning championships, so with NIL, it all just ties together. I want to be personally invested in Obsesh being successful. It's definitely a motivator just to be in it and be working to help Obsesh get on the radar of as many athletes, fans, and supporters as possible. I’m fortunate to be able to put my football dreams into a business model and personal brand I can stand behind and be proud of.”
Shyheim, who has been a top performer for the Wolfpack defense in his three seasons as cornerback, is currently gearing up to the team’s scheduled Bowl appearance at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30th at 12 pm EST on ESPN. As part of the partnership, Shyheim will be featured in various campaigns, and Obsesh will help represent and market additional opportunities for his business.
“Shy’s partnership with Obsesh adds a whole new dimension to how he can inspire others, open doors for more NIL-driven athletes, and know that he will make an even bigger impact on his future and the next generation. Most traditional NCAA athletes are thinking about the next social media gig. Shyheim is thinking about building his personal brand and maximizing his future after college. LeBron started his business when he was 17. He got an equity deal at Beats early on. That playbook has to begin now for Shy, and our partnership is that perfect next step,” added Benson.
Brands, fans, and donors can visit Shyheim’s exclusive “Battle Island” NIL shop to join his fan membership club, donate to support his development campaigns, purchase his merchandise, influencer marketing, or book events, appearances, training camps, virtual mentoring, and more with confidence and easy access in one place. To discover and engage with Shyheim Battle’s NIL shop, visit: https://nftlockr.obsesh.com/collections/shy-battle
About Obsesh
Obsesh was founded in and launched in 2020 by digital platform and brand industry veterans, Tracy Benson and Jonalyn Morris, who previously built startups including Beats, Monster, and Loot Crate, and scaled digital powerhouses Home Depot and Best Buy. Obsesh powers NCAA student-athletes, NIL Collective operations, and Division I Universities with the digital technology, athlete services, and customized marketplace software that simplifies NIL operations and manages the full NIL experience all-in-one place. Born in California, Obsesh is accelerated and backed by top global sports tech funds and innovators including Stadia Ventures, Underdog Ventures, Nations Ventures, and YouTube Founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Chad Hurley. To learn more on Obsesh, visit https://go.obsesh.com/ or email hello@obsesh.com.
