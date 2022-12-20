Children’s Health Fund Announces New Vice President of Policy and Advocacy

Pernell Brice III

Working to address bold challenges with dedicated and skilled teammates and the opportunity to have an impact at scale is what drew me to Children’s Health Fund.” — Pernell Brice III

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A., December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Health Fund (CHF) has named Pernell Brice III, vice president of policy and advocacy. In this role, Brice will lead CHF’s efforts aimed at advancing public policies that eliminate barriers children—especially those growing up in under-resourced communities—face in accessing comprehensive healthcare.

“Pernell brings extensive leadership experience to Children’s Health Fund,” said Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, CHF president and chief executive officer. “Pernell’s passion for ensuring all children have the best possible chance to thrive and succeed will boost CHF’s efforts to drive positive change in our healthcare and other systems that impact the health and well-being of children.”

Brice most recently served as the interim executive director of Food Education Fund where he led strategic growth initiatives and managed government, corporate, and educational partnerships. Previous roles include chief operating and philanthropy officer at Sips & Kicks Foundation, and executive director, Dream Big Foundation.

“Working to address bold challenges with dedicated and skilled teammates and the opportunity to have an impact at scale is what drew me to Children’s Health Fund,” said Brice. “Children's Health Fund's impact is felt by children, youth, and families nationwide through its 25 national network partners and their policy efforts.”

Brice holds a B.A. in international studies from Duke University and a masters of public administration from University of Pennsylvania.

###

About Children’s Health Fund

Children’s Health Fund is the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to providing access to comprehensive healthcare for children growing up in under-resourced communities throughout the United States. Medical, mental, dental, and health-related social services are provided through 25 partners in 15 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Over the last 35 years, CHF has mobilized and deployed more than $230 million to its national network, providing more than 6 million health visits, including over 400,000 in 2021. CHF was founded in 1987 by singer/songwriter Paul Simon, pediatrician/child advocate Dr. Irwin Redlener, and program designer Karen Redlener.

For more information, please visit https://www.childrenshealthfund.org/