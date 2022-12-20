God’s Plan for us all
Trusting God's plan makes the journey clear.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once blind but now able to see, author James Henry Lincoln Sr. transformed his life 180 degrees. Life happened, and he went from being the most arrogant person who only cared about himself to someone who cares for the well-being of others.
James graduated from New Castle Senior High School; he then enlisted in the Air Force, which made him travel from one place to another. James and his first wife had an issue with her mental health that greatly affected their marriage. After some years they got divorced.
The miracle started when he was stationed in the state of Ohio as part of his duty in the Air Force. He was transformed when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
He then prayed for a wife who had the same passion for God. Little did he know, God had already prepared Gwendolyn for him. She is a woman who is devoted to the Lord and who seeks Him wholeheartedly. They then got married in the year 1986.
In this book that is titled, Believe, Believe, Believe, one will learn to understand what God says about each person’s identity and the plans that He has in store. Live out the true identity and purpose of God, in a world that says otherwise. When everything seems dark and hopeless, find the joy that only comes from the Lord.
The journey begins when a person starts to realize they are not alone. Anyone who has ever felt lost or alone, or those who are tired of trying to be someone they’re not, can relate. This is the key to the questions longing to be answered.
Take on an adventure with a mystery by guessing the next plot twist of a real-life story. Grab a copy now, available on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
