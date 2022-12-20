TWO Los Angeles HVAC Companies Sell in Same Week

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

HVAC business broker Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group has completed the sale of two Los Angeles area heating and air service companies.

Both institutional investors and private buyers have finally recognized the business value HVAC companies hold.” — Patrick Lange

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HVAC business broker Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group has completed the sale of two Los Angeles area heating and air service companies.

The transactions happened in the same week and signify a still strong market for HVAC company owners looking to sell in 2023.

“The post-pandemic market for service-based companies, and specifically HVAC companies, has been incredible. Both institutional investors and private buyers have finally recognized the business value HVAC companies hold.”

Those are the comments from Patrick Lange, one of the most accomplished (HVAC-specific) brokers in the United States. Lange has been one of the top brokers in the country, selling exclusively heating and air businesses for the last three years running.

California is the largest economy in the United States, with over $2 billion in gross domestic product (GDP). The scale attracts attention worldwide. Owners of HVAC companies have an expanded pool of buyers-a benefit owners in other states don’t have.

Lange concludes, “I’m excited for these two owners that were able to sell their companies. It is the perfect ending to accomplished careers and decades of hard work. These guys started in a truck and turned wrenches themselves. They took calculated risks, provided a livelihood for others, and did it the right way. It was my honor to help them find a buyer that had the cash and drive to continue the legacy.”

Congratulations to all.

About Patrick Lange

Patrick Lange is an experienced HVAC-specific business broker with Business Modification Group based in Horseshoe Beach, Florida. He has a unique background in financial planning and has even owned an HVAC business himself. This makes him well-suited to working with some of the most successful HVAC business owners in the country. Specializing in companies with 1-10 million dollars in revenue, he maintains a network of buyers and sellers in the industry. He has sold more HVAC businesses than any other broker in the United States over the last 12 months and is currently the Vice President of the Business Brokers of Florida (North Florida District.)

Patrick has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida. In his downtime, he enjoys fishing and spending time with his wife, Jennifer, and extended family.

If you would like further comments or want to interview Patrick Lange, please call (352) 440-4604 or email Patrick@businessmodificationgroup.com