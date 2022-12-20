O'Hara Law Firm Specializes in Personal Injury Lawsuits in Houston, TX

The Houston-based O'Hara Law Firm specializes in personal injury claims, helping victims pursue justice and rightful compensation from the party at fault.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A car accident or workplace injury can put life off track and psychologically and physically impact the victims. Nobody can predict or know when moving out of the house for work or driving their vehicle; there will be an accident or injury due to someone else's negligence. But when they occur, it can be a devastating experience for the personal injury victims and their loved ones, and they often face unimaginable hardships. Those who have been hurt or lost a loved one due to someone else's negligence can benefit from consulting with a personal injury attorney with experience in such cases. This professional can help them pursue justice and fair compensation from the person or people responsible for the accident. According to Patrick O'Hara , an experienced personal injury attorney in Houston, TX, hiring a lawyer right after receiving the necessary medical treatment can help victims pursue justice and seek fair compensation from the party at fault.When someone suffers a life-changing accident due to the carelessness of another, they may have many concerns regarding paying medical bills, their livelihood, the time required for healing, and seeking justice from the wrongful party. Moreover, dealing with insurance companies presents another challenge for victims and their families. Hiring a seasoned personal injury attorney can be a good decision in these situations. According to Romin Tamanna , a civil litigation associate at O'Hara Law Firm , the primary role of a personal injury attorney is to apprise victims of their rights and the best course of action under the applicable tort law. In addition, the lawyer provides assistance and representation for clients before and during the trial.Whether a dog bite or an automobile accident, a civil litigation lawyer can handle several personal injury cases. These legal experts do several tasks depending on the type of injury. First, they often work on a contingency basis, meaning their clients only have to pay them if the case is settled in their favor. That means that the attorney will receive payment only if the money is successfully collected from the negligent party. In personal injury cases, the attorney has to bear the expenses until a favorable judgment or settlement is achieved. Therefore, they are highly selective about who they take on as clients. That's why, before filing a personal injury lawsuit, they conduct a preliminary investigation, assess the case's merits, and choose only those with a higher chance of winning. After that, they start the investigation and gather evidence.The first step in any personal injury attorney's process is collecting relevant information about the incident. Included in this category are details about the specifics of the damage that was done. Establishing the wrongdoer's culpability is crucial and requires compiling relevant information and evidence. The essential evidence for preparing a compelling lawsuit can include pictures of damaged property, police reports, medical bills, witness statements, and other relevant information. Next is negotiating with insurance providers to ensure a maximum claim for injury victims. A personal injury attorney takes care of all interactions with the insurance carrier, from evaluating the policy terms to establishing the appropriate payout and filing demand letters for damages. Finally, should the insurer dispute liability, the plaintiff's attorney drafts a formal complaint to file with the court. This draft complaint includes detailed information about the accident and explains why the defendant (insurance company) should pay the compensation.Although most personal injury lawsuits are settled before trial, a personal injury lawyer will represent the victim if the case is not resolved. A minor mishap or accident with minimal injuries may not always require hiring a lawyer if the party at fault is ready to settle out of court and pay a proper payout for the damages. In other instances, though, the matter may turn out to be more complex than initially anticipated. In that case, an established law firm like O'Hara Law Firm can make victims, and their families understand the legal options and help them receive rightful compensation for the damages. Hiring a personal injury attorney is a good option when the victims know that the accident resulted from someone else's negligence.Similarly, things get tricky when more than one person or vehicle is involved in an accident. An attorney specializing in personal injury law can significantly assist in determining liability and preparing a case against all parties responsible for the accident. The settlement sum is low compared to what was expected. It's wise to get the opinion of a qualified personal injury attorney before making any final decisions in such circumstances. Having a lawyer when negotiating with an insurance provider is also a good idea.Injuries sustained in accidents or other ways can result in bodily discomfort and mental anguish. Personal injury victims and their families may not be able to think rationally under these conditions. Their only concern is ensuring that the victim gets the medical attention they need. Therefore, the idea of filing a claim for damages is secondary. On the other hand, an expert in personal injury law may handle the case from start to finish, using his knowledge and experience to fight for the maximum compensation permitted by law. With a commitment to seeking justice on behalf of clients and securing maximum payout, O'Hara Law Firm in Houston, Texas, offers compassionate and experienced attorneys to help personal injury victims receive the justice they deserve.About O'Hara Law FirmIn Houston, Texas, O'Hara Law Firm has a proven record of helping victims of personal injury cases overcome difficult legal hurdles. They believe everyone, including those dealing with relatively easy personal injury issues, deserves the assistance of a knowledgeable attorney looking out for their best interests. The personal injury lawyers at the O'Hara Law Firm work on a contingency fee. Their stance is that no one should bear the consequences of someone else's carelessness behind the wheel, in property management, in production, or the workplace. 