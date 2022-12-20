Submit Release
Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06250 for each Preferred share ($0.750 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at December 30, 2022.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $23.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.44 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $33.98.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

    Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A)   $0.06250
Record Date: December 30, 2022
Payable Date:   January 10, 2023


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com



               

      

 


