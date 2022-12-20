Alcatraz AI Achieves Key Security and Privacy Certifications Based on Internationally Recognized ISO Standards

Alcatraz AI now certified adhering to ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018

/EIN News/ -- CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz AI , a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, today announced the company has earned three certifications based on standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Now certified for ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018, Alcatraz AI continues to meet and exceed industry standards for security and privacy.



ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standards bodies. It joins experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant standards that support innovation while providing solutions to global challenges.

The certifications achieved by Alcatraz AI include:

ISO 27001 : enables organizations of all sectors and sizes to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee data, and information entrusted by third parties

ISO 27017: provides guidelines on the information security aspects of cloud computing, recommending and assisting with how to implement cloud-specific information security controls

provides guidelines on the information security aspects of cloud computing, recommending and assisting with how to implement cloud-specific information security controls ISO 27018: establishes broadly accepted control objectives, controls, and guidelines for implementing measures to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for the public cloud computing environment



“Privacy and security are of utmost importance to our business and our customers,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “We built the platform with end-to-end encryption, and to rely on facial authentication that is transactional in nature — without ever collecting or sharing PII. By adding these internationally recognized certifications, we prove our ongoing commitment to delivering enterprise-grade security and privacy.”

To learn more about Alcatraz AI’s commitment to privacy, visit https://alcatraz.ai/privacy .

