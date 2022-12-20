Global Dog Food Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
Global Dog Food Market to be Driven by Increasing Awareness Among Dog Owners in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dog Food Market Share, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dog food market, assessing the market based on its segments like pricing, ingredient, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 54.08 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.0%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 65.8 Billion
The worldwide dog food industry is now being pushed by increased dog owners’ awareness of the importance of feeding their pets high-quality nutritional food and their concern for their pets’ health. One of the primary forces driving the global dog food market is growing consumer awareness of natural and organic pet food products, which has caused producers to change their focus from synthetic to natural products.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Dog food is food that has been specially prepared for dogs and other canines of the same species. The global dog food market is divided into dry and wet dog feeds, as well as dog treats.
On the basis of pricing, the industry can be segmented into the following:
• Mass Products
• Premium Products
Based on ingredient, the industry can be divided into:
• Animal Derived
• Plant Derived
On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Online
• Others
On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:
1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada
2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others
3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others
4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others
Market Trends
From 2016 to 2020, historical market trends for the worldwide dog food market were provided and estimates through 2026. The origins of dog food may be traced back to the mid-nineteenth century when the globe first saw food designed expressly for dogs. The majority of the product is prepared using feed grade (animal grade) ingredients and is available as dry (also known as kibble), wet (also known as kibble), or semi-moist (commonly known as semi-moist). Pet owners usually prefer dry food due to its convenience and low cost. North America is currently the largest market globally, accounting for 38 percent of total global sales. Europe and the Asia Pacific came in second and third, respectively.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Mars Petcare (Mars Incorporated), Hill’s Pet (Colgate-Palmolive), Nestlé, Diamond Pet Foods (Schell & Kampeter Inc.), Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
