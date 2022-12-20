SoluLab Developed A Real Estate Tokenization Platform For Mogul, A Blockchain Technology Company Based in Washington D.C

SoluLab Developed A Real Estate Tokenization Platform - Mogul

INDIA, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoluLab is absolutely thrilled to share the successful partnership with Mogul , which launches this week. In this strategic partnership, SoluLab developed a Real Estate Tokenization platform for Mogul that allows investors to purchase liquid fractional ownership in high-yielding rental properties and earn daily dividends from it. The platform passes along all benefits of traditional real estate investing (appreciation, leverage, tax benefits, and cash flow), while adding additional benefits through the implementation of the blockchain (real-time appreciation, daily dividends, flexible hold periods with liquidity, frictionless transactions, and low capital & time commitments). The platform also enables users to participate in decision-making using a DAO-based voting mechanism.The four major components of this platform includea. Investor Panelb. Admin Panelc. Microservicesd. Smart ContractsConsidering that real estate is one of the most lucrative sectors in the world of investing, SoluLab created the Mogul platform to stand out by incorporating unique features, such as allowing users to make instantaneous trades using a custody integration. They can use multiple payment methods to purchase the tokens. And by using a well-integrated custody solution, any user, even when unfamiliar with the blockchain ecosystem, will find investing and earning dividends in properties easy to use. Integrating a decision-making system allows owners to participate in the operational process of the property.The SoluLab development team put scalability and usability first. Therefore, they built the platform using a microservice-based architecture making use of serverless infrastructure and a queue-based token system along with the Polygon chain to ensure that system is highly scalable and will account for any errors from the network.About SoluLab-1. SoluLab Inc is a leading Blockchain, AI, & IoT solutions provider company, started by the former VP of Goldman Sachs and former principal software architect of Citrix.2. We have 1500+ clients across 30+ countries with a 97% success rate3. Ranked 33rd on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list4. Top Blockchain development company by Goodfirms, Clutch, and Gartner in 2020 and 20215. Microsoft Silver Certified Partner, Google Developer Certified Agency, and Hyperledger Certified Service Provider6. Video Testimonial of AnrKeyX COO, whom we helped in raising 2.2M USD funding through our MVP development – https://drive.google.com/file/d/152-PZYEecRN1-vafzEHSnZiL2nNhCGk7/view About Mogul-The Mogul mission is to provide ALL investors with direct access to real estate for as little as $1, and property owners with cost-cutting, equity-unlocking blockchain-based solutions. Through the strategic implementation of blockchain, the platform drastically lowers the barriers-to-enter of real estate investing and provides everyone the ability to directly invest in cash-flowing rental properties. As they scale their offerings, Mogul is the blockchain oracle for real estate, connecting on-chain events with off-chain assets.Website: https://www.mogul.ooo/ Crunchbase profile: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/mogul-ac66

