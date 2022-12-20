STADA ranks among top 10% of pharma firms on sustainability
Independent Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating puts STADA among top 10% of pharma firms globally
STADA's commitment to sustainable development stems from the Group's purpose of Caring for People's Health as a Trusted Partner."BAD VILBEL, HESSEN, GERMANY, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STADA ranks among top 10% of pharma firms on sustainability
— Peter Goldschmidt, STADA CEO
• STADA is making strong progress on achieving sustainability targets; independent Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating puts STADA among top 10% of pharma firms globally
• Commitment to further improvement includes 42% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030; uniqueness as a representation of diversity evident in women already fulfilling more than half of management positions
• STADA CEO Peter Goldschmidt: “STADA’s commitment to sustainable development stems from the Group’s purpose of Caring for People’s Health as a Trusted Partner.”
STADA continues to make strong progress on delivering on its sustainability vision, an independent assessment has confirmed. Based on a comprehensive framework of more than 70 management indicators, leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings organization Sustainalytics has issued a further improvement in STADA’s ESG Risk Rating in December 2022.
The improved ranking places STADA among the top 10% of more than 1,000 pharmaceutical companies appraised globally by Sustainalytics in terms of ESG risk. Furthermore, STADA is ranked among the top third of the global universe of more than 15,000 organizations evaluated by the organization.
STADA’s ESG rating improvement comes shortly after the Group for the first time published a global Sustainability Report, detailing over more than 140 pages the activities that STADA is undertaking around the world to make a positive impact on people and their health, the economy and the environment.
“STADA’s commitment to sustainable development stems from the Group’s purpose of Caring for People’s Health as a Trusted Partner,” stated STADA’s CEO, Peter Goldschmidt. “What is important is that we strive constantly to improve and do things better for ourselves, for our customers, for our partners, for society, and for the planet.”
In its first global Sustainability Report, STADA details numerous initiatives to support United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to which the Group is committed as a member of the UN Global Compact since 2021.
The company has publicly committed in its 2021 Sustainability Report to decreasing carbon emissions by 42% between 2020 and 2030, having reduced greenhouse gas emissions from 2020 to 2021 by 13%. As a ‘lighthouse’ project, STADA recently completed the installation of photovoltaic units at the group’s two productions facilities in Vietnam.
Such sustainability initiatives are being implemented globally by a STADA team of equals that offers the same chances to everyone. This encourages every employee to leverage their uniqueness, which STADA sees as a recipe for success in its growth culture. STADA’s global ‘family’ constitutes more than 13,000 employees in more than 50 countries. More than half – 52% – of management positions at STADA are held by women. Furthermore, millennials represent just over 51% of all employees.
About STADA Arzneimittel AG
STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of generics, specialty pharma and non-prescription consumer healthcare products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2021, STADA achieved group sales of EUR 3,249.5 million and reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 776.5 million. As of 31 December 2021, STADA employed 12,520 people worldwide.
