The Rwanda Innovation Fund invests in Akili Network, disrupting Africa’s education sector through smart technology

The investment will increase Akili Network’s positive educational impact on African families and enable greater access and more local educational content

KIGALI, RWANDA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angaza Capital, the manager of the Rwanda Innovation Fund (RIF), is happy to announce its latest investment in Akili Network, the creators of Akili Kids! TV, one of Africa’s most-watched TV stations in households with children under 18 years old. This investment will increase Akili Network’s positive educational impact on African families and enable greater access and more local educational content.

The Rwanda Innovation Fund was officially launched in 2021, with the mission to back disruptive, innovative companies that deploy solutions to solve major sustainability challenges in Africa and provide answers to the dire needs of hundreds of millions of people across the continent.

“For us at Angaza Capital, leveraging different platforms and technologies in order to channel impactful content - and pretty much nothing is more impactful than children's education - is an obvious goal. What we found in Akili is a highly value-driven team with brilliant execution driving impact at scale”, says Olivier Munyeshyaka, Associate, Angaza Capital.

With 95% of the families reporting that their quality of life was very much improved from watching Akili Kids! TV, Akili Network is looking to increase its content portfolio in a bid to create a family-focused TV destination that is not only free but also safe, educative, and entertaining for all families, including teens, parents and caregivers.

“We are incredibly excited for this investment from the Rwanda Innovation Fund and Angaza Capital as it will help Akili Network improve the lives of even more children and families”, says Jesse Soleil, President and Co-Founder, Akili Network.

Guided by a community-based approach, Akili Network produces and broadcasts educational entertainment that supports key developmental areas — from critical thinking skills and literacy, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), while supporting creativity, imagination, social-emotional skills, as well as child resilience and protection. Akili Network ensures that all programs and activities are developmentally appropriate, safe, fun and offer important learning outcomes, as proved with their most recently released teen TV series ‘Flash Squad’ that develops child protective strategies and agency in young people; and through a subsequent study, 83% of the viewers reported feeling more confident about going online after watching Flash Squad on Akili Kids!

“The Rwanda Innovation Fund investment will be instrumental in supporting our work to create programming that can support the Sustainable Development Goals; change begins with children”, says Jeff Schon, CEO and Co-founder, Akili Network.

About Rwanda Innovation Fund:

The Rwanda Innovation Fund (RIF), managed by Angaza Capital, invests in growth-stage ventures across HealthTech, Agritech, Smart City, Edtech, and more. It is focused on solving Africa’s most critical sustainability challenges and needs by funding and supporting innovation and technology-based companies that are part of the solution.

About Akili Kids! and Akili Network

Akili Network launched Akili Kids!, Kenya’s first and only free-to-air TV station with educational entertainment for children and families. Today, Akili Kids! is the number one most watched TV channel in Kenya in households with kids under the age of 18, with weekly viewership of over 6.7 million children and 4.8 million grownups watching along with them. Akili Kids! has disrupted the Kenyan TV landscape by focusing on 24/7 children’s educational programming and has become the number one way to reach families and children in Kenya. Akili Kids! is a safe, fun and supplemental educative destination that focuses on entertaining and inspiring children of all ages and stages.