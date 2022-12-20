Dashboard Camera Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Dashboard Camera Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 21% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Dashboard Camera Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global dashboard camera market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technology, resolution, product, application, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Dashboard Camera Market Share, Size, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 21%
Dashboard cameras reduce the risk of vehicle collision, bolsters the safety of the driver, decreases insurance premiums, and enhances the driving experience. The increasing consumer awareness, about criminal activities such as car theft and robbery, is diffusing the information about benefits offered by dashboard cameras.
Additionally, dashboard cameras are a great mode of generating evidence as it can record mishaps. They have proven to be a support to law enforcement agencies by saving their time and enhancing their productivity. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in the acceptance of dashboard camera footage as evidence across developed countries, is propelling the dashboard camera market growth.
Dashboard camera also reduces the cost of maintenance and repair by helping improve driving styles, which also enhances the safety of passengers, which is another crucial driving factor of the dashboard camera market.
Over the forecast period, the market dynamics are expected to be influenced by the increasing sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, supported by the rising standards of living, thriving transportation sector, and rapid urban development. Moreover, a heightened adoption of dashboard camera by hotels, restaurant, malls, and various other commercial spaces, is providing impetus to the market.
Dashboard Camera Industry Definition and Major Segments
A dashboard camera, also referred to as dashcam, is an image capturing device installed in a motor vehicle. This type of camera is capable of recording forward, backward, or 360-degree views from the vehicle. The videos recorded by dashcams are stored in the Cloud and real-time recordings can be tracked.
Based on technology, the market can be segmented into:
• Basic
• Smart
• Advanced
On the basis of resolution, the market has been divided into:
• Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD)
• Full HD and Ultra HD (4K)
By product, the market can be classified into:
• Single Channel
• Dual Channel
• Rear View
Based on applications, the market can be categorised into:
• Commercial Vehicle
• Personal Vehicle
The market can be bifurcated based on distribution channel into:
• Offline
• Online
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Dashboard Camera Market Trends
The key trends in the global dashboard camera market include the increasing penetration of advanced technologies in dashcams, such as artificial intelligence (AI). AI can quickly detect offences such as over speeding, skipping red lights, distracted or drunk driving, and violating stop signs, which can save time and effort of authorities. Rapid innovations by major manufacturers are expected to improve the quality of dashcams, while bolstering the camera resolution quality.
The favourable policies of governments encouraging the installation of dashboard cameras in commercial and government vehicles, are crucial trends in the dashboard camera market. In addition, dashboard camera also increases the strength of surveillance and patrolling operations, which helps reduce terrorist threats and criminal activities, which is another crucial market propelling factor.
In geographical terms, North America accounts for a significant share in the market. The advanced digital infrastructure across developed economies such as the United States, is driving the market growth in the region. In line with this, the scope of online distribution is healthy in this region which is offering lucrative opportunities to the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the dashboard camera market report include:
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Amcrest Technologies
CNSLink Ltd.
Cobra Electronics
Finedigital INC.
Garmin Ltd.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
