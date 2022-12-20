Aesthetic Threads Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast
Global Aesthetic Threads Market With A CAGR Of 7.4% To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Personal And Beauty ProductsSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Aesthetic Threads Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027″ by Expert Market Research provides a detailed analysis of the Global Aesthetic Threads market assessing the market based on its segments, including product, application and major regions.
The research explores the effects of the most recent market trends on the total market. Along with analyzing the market using the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models, it also evaluates the market dynamics, covering the important demand and price indicators.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7.4%
Increasing use of minimally invasive treatments for face lifting, anti-aging, and facial rejuvenation is driving the growth of the aesthetic threads market. Changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and growing consumer fascination with aesthetics are driving the growth of the cosmetic thread market. The aesthetic thread market is experiencing healthy growth owing to increasing demand for suture threads that provide long-term anti-aging, facial rejuvenation, and face lifting results.
The major factors driving the aesthetic thread market are improved facelift techniques and fewer complications and less painful procedures. In addition, rising standards of living and the accompanying urge to reverse the aging process in patients with minimal pain and faster recovery have increased the demand for the aesthetic thread market across the globe. The rising consciousness and awareness among people for better appearance and expanding knowledge about the beauty care trends are some of the significant aspects boosting the market growth of aesthetic threads.
Aesthetic Threads Industry Definition and Major Segments
Aesthetic threads are medical grade sutures that tighten, rejuvenate, and lift the skin, depending on the type of suture used. The cosmetic surgeon only suspends the loose facial skin of the patient by stitching up portions of it rather than removing it surgically. A local anesthetic is used while maintaining a sterile environment during the procedure, which is crucial.
By product, the market is divided into:
• Suspension Thread
• Rejuvenating Thread
Based on its applications, the aesthetic thread market is categorised into:
• Ptosis
• Facelift
• Skin Rejuvenation
Based on major regions, the aesthetic thread market can be segmented into:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
Aesthetic Threads Market Trends
Increasing adoption of thread lifts is expected to spur the growth of the aesthetic thread market in North America. Rising advancements in thread technology along with growing demand for minimally invasive surgery is expected to drive the growth of the aesthetic threading market in the region. In the United States, the market continues to see healthy growth as this cosmetic thread lift surgery is one of the fastest growing procedures in the country. Additionally, the growing demand for treatments with maximum comfort, safety and minimal need for rest, is expected to increase the demand for aesthetic thread in the region.
Increasing adoption of suspension threads for minimally invasive facial rejuvenation procedures is likely to lead the growth of the aesthetic thread market. The increased demand for suspension threads which is one of the newer threading techniques that help with lifts, and patients are finding better lifts with this technique compared to traditional thread lift procedures, further driving the aesthetic threading market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the aesthetic threads market report are:
• APTOS LLC
• Metro Korea Co. Ltd
• Croma-Pharma GmbH
• Medical Aesthetic Group
• Sinclair Pharma PLC
• Others
The report covers the competitive landscape, capacities, latest developments, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
