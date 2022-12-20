Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market to reach USD 13.7 billion in 2032, driven by rising IT and Tele. sectors

Management Consulting Services Market

The global managed Wi-Fi solution market is expected to reach a value of USD 13.7 billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20.5%.

Market Overview

This growth is being driven by the increasing demand for advanced Wi-Fi solutions in both consumer and enterprise environments. The managed Wi-Fi solution market consists of various solutions such as high-speed broadband access, wireless access points, virtualized networks and more.

Organizations are increasingly turning to managed Wi-Fi solutions to manage their in-house networks due to the cost savings they provide compared to traditional networking technologies like Ethernet or analog lines. Managed Wi-Fi solutions also offer improved scalability, higher data transfer rates, better security protocols and improved reliability compared to traditional networking technologies.

Introduction: Managed Wi-Fi Solutions

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions are becoming increasingly popular in the modern world, as more and more businesses rely on wireless technology to maintain their operations. It is a form of network management that helps businesses maintain efficient use of their network resources while also providing enhanced security measures. This article will provide a comprehensive overview of the Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market, including its current market trends, key players and strategies used by these companies to succeed in this area.

The Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market can be divided into two main categories: consumer and enterprise solutions. Consumer solutions typically focus on providing users with secure access to networks from any device, such as smartphones or tablets. Enterprise solutions on the other hand provide specialized services for larger organizations that need more robust network security and control over their data traffic.

Drivers of Growth

The Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. A range of factors are driving this growth, such as increasing demand for high-speed internet, growing popularity of smart devices and IoT, and the proliferation of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies across businesses.

The rising need for reliable, secure, and fast connections among enterprises is another key factor that is driving market growth. Organizations are increasingly deploying wireless solutions as several connected devices require access to a stable network. Moreover, with advanced security protocols such as WPA2-enterprise deployed by managed Wi-Fi solutions providers, organizations are able to ensure secure data transfer across their networks. Furthermore, the emergence of 5G technology is also anticipated to drive growth in the managed Wi-Fi solution market over the upcoming years.

Challenges Faced

Managed Wi-Fi solutions have become essential technology for businesses. However, their implementation and use are not without challenges. One of the most common challenges is that of security. Wi-Fi networks need to be secure, in order to protect customer data and ensure compliance with any regulations applicable to the business. Network administrators must install robust firewalls and adopt best practices such as using WPA2 encryption protocols, disabling default passwords, segmenting networks on different SSIDs, and continuously monitoring network traffic for suspicious activity.

Another challenge is ensuring a good user experience by providing strong signal coverage over large areas without creating interference or dead spots. This requires careful planning of infrastructure layout and the selection of necessary hardware components such as access points, antennas and cable lengths which can all affect performance significantly.

Key Market Segments

Type

Product

Service

Application

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Transportation, Logistics and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Vendor Assessment Coverage

Cisco Systems

Aruba (HPE)

Ruckus Wireless (Arris)

Huawei

Ubiquiti

Comcast Business

Aerohive

Mojo Networks

