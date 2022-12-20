Mighty Line Takes Industrial Floor Signs to the Next Level
Shieldmark’s renowned Mighty Line industrial floor signs are now more durable than ever.
Mighty Line has been known for our quality products and service, and we have continued this trend with our new and improved durable floor signs”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShieldMark Inc. is pleased to announce it has upped its game by improving the durability of its heavy-duty Mighty Line industrial floor signs.
— Alec Goecke
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Mighty Line is a ShieldMark brand known for producing exceptionally durable floor tape and floor signs. The company specializes in their Mighty Line heavy duty industrial floor marking products.
In the company’s most recent news, SheildMark is doing the impossible by making its Mighty Line floor signs more heavy-duty and durable than ever. Now, the company’s floor signs boast increased thickness to stand up to the toughest jobs – all while being incredibly easy to clean.
“Mighty Line has been known for our quality products and service, and we have continued this trend with our new and improved durable floor signs.” says Mighty Line’s Chief of Operations, Alec Goecke. “We are always striving to offer the best industrial floor marking products in every way and, now that our signs are much stronger and tougher, we have absolutely reached our goal.”
Each of the floor signs in Mighty Line’s catalogue boast a number of features and benefits, including:
• Easy application by laying down flat and don’t create bubbles when applying
• Can be wiped clean, even when removing tire tread marks
• Industrial-grade adhesive
• Various sizes and styles available
• Meet OSHA requirements
• Stocked signs are ready to ship to dealers nationwide
Mighty Line’s floor tape has been used worldwide and its industrial floor signs have been increasing in popularity for industrial use and retail applications. In fact, the company’s floor tape and floor signs have been highlighted by the respected Mr. Wonderful for saving companies time and money.
Other new products in 2022 included the Mighty Line Tac products. The antislip floor tape https://mightylinetape.com/collections/mighty-line-tac-floor-tape
For more information about Mighty Line, or to view the company’s entire line of floor signs, please visit https://mightylinetape.com/collections/mighty-line-standard-floor-signs.
About the Company
For the past 20+ years, Mighty Line has been one of the most durable floor marking tape products on the market. All of the company’s products and the new floor signs are proudly made in the United States, while offering a wide network of distribution and dealers who can fulfill orders in mere days.
Alec Goecke
Mighty Line
+1 440-895-9980
info@mightylinetape.com