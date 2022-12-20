MyDoc Urgent Care Offers Unprecedented 7-Days-a-Week Healthcare Services to Keep Patients out of ERs

Services include Emergency medicine, COVID and Flu testing, gynecology and pain medicine, telemedicine, and other types of emergency care.

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyDoc Urgent Care is pleased to announce it is going above and beyond to support clients with its unprecedented 7-days-a-week healthcare services by adding first of it's kind nationwide a walk in Gynecology urgent care services.MyDoc Urgent Care is a boutique urgent care clinic composed of board-certified family medicine and emergency medicine certified providers, located in Bronx, Brooklyn, East Meadow, Forest Hills, and Little Neck, and Jackson Heights New York. The clinic was founded by Dr. Nabil Salib, whose team works tirelessly to provide comprehensive and compassionate and personalized medical care to patients of all ages. MyDoc Urgent Care boasts the highest ratings in New York City on Google and Zocdoc.In the clinic's most recent news, MyDoc Urgent Care is thrilled to inform residents in New York that in addition to providing comprehensive 7-days-a-week emergency care services, it has now added a walk-in gynecology services division, something almost unheard of in the area. Patients can receive a wide breadth of healthcare services not offered by many clinics, including emergency services, family medicine, COVID and Flu testing, gynecology and women's health, telemedicine, pain management. Not only that, but the clinic's staff speak many languages to help even more clients than ever before, such as English, Spanish, Bengali, and Russian."Whether you require stitches, antibiotics for an infection, asthma or allergy testing and treatment, Gynecology, pain medicine MyDoc Urgent Care is a one-stop-shop for any medical emergency," says founder, Dr. Nabil Salib. "Additionally, X-rays, IV fluids, blood tests, and EKGs are also available on-site for added convenience. As a boutique clinic, it truly is our mission to take exceptional care of patients so we can save them costly and time-consuming trips to the hospital."Patients can schedule an appointment or just walk right into MyDoc Urgent Care when they have immediate, non-life-threatening medical needs. Once there, they will receive boutique personalized care from experienced and well-trained providers.