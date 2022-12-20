New Author A.C. Mooney Debuts the Mirror Walker Series With Double Installment

The first two books in the new horror series Mirror’s Ecko and Ecko in the Dark follow the hero’s discovery of a mysterious world, with devastating consequences

CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hodge Publishing – the full service publishing and marketing firm led by Dr. Tyra Hodge – is pleased to announce the publication of Mirror’s Ecko and Ecko in the Dark, the first two books in the adult horror series Mirror Walker by new author A.C. Mooney, on December 17, 2022.

Mirror’s Ecko and Ecko in the Dark are now available to purchase in paperback or digitally with Barnes and Noble or for Kindle.

The new dark fantasy series follows Ecko, a deeply isolated girl who is an outsider even to her own family, as she explores the secret and mysterious world in the mirror and meets Samara, a girl who looks just like her. However, a potential friendship with her mirror soon turns into a one-sided rivalry that threatens what little Ecko has left in the world.

“I’m so excited to introduce Ecko and the world of Mirror Walker to lovers of fantasy and horror,” commented author A.C. Mooney. “We’ve all stared at a mirror at some point and imagined what it would be like if we could go right through it and enter another world. Mirror’s Ecko explores this world and all its dark and disturbing qualities.”

Doppelgangers have been a staple in gothic fiction since the 19th century and in Mirror’s Ecko, the protagonist’s earth-shattering discovery of inner magic and a strange dimension is paralleled with the journey of her mirror image. The difference is Samara’s loneliness sets her down a path of anger and destruction.

“The first book sets up a really terrifying yet intriguing journey for Ecko.” added Mooney. “By the start of Ecko in the Dark, there’s truly no turning back for her and we start to discover more about Oblerian, its otherworldly inhabitants, and the quest that she has no choice but to pursue.”

