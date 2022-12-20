Submit Release
Propel – The New Way to Humanizing Your Brand with Video & Audio Reviews

In the market driven by voice of its customers. Reviews are an integral part in the customers’ decision making journey and brand building process.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propel is a revolutionary tool for businesses to showcase their products and services through the power of video and audio reviews. Propel is the first of its kind, offering a comprehensive solution to help businesses reach more customers and increase their sales.

Video content is a huge sensation in the market presently. Video consumption has reached to the point where 69% of online content consumers prefer video. It gained its popularity because it lacks the element of interference with opinions. In 2023, Video reviews will continue to engage potential customers and help them build trust & loyalty. With the upcoming advancements in technology, video reviews are set to become even more popular and important in the years to come.

Video and Audio reviews form an emotional connection that takes place because of the visibility of expressions. Knowing that the statements made are real and are voiced by a real human appearing on video increases your credibility. The connection leads to the generation of engagement.

Video reviews are also a great way to build customer relationships. Companies can use these reviews as a platform to show customers that they value their feedback and want to make improvements. Visual representation of customer experience makes it easier to identify and correct the areas of improvement.

Reviews are essential building blocks in brand marketing and reputation management. It accommodates an essence of realness. The products or services with a high chance of uncertainty or with no refund option available, video and audio reviews present themselves as the best and most needed resource in such cases. Hearing their peers endorse products is more credible than reading an advertisement.

The stunning reviews created using Propel can be shared with customers and potential customers to promote their brand and demonstrate the quality of products or services. Propel also guides brands towards success by providing powerful analytics and insights, allowing them to measure customer engagement. The motive is to help brands achieve a better sense of customer base and make strategic decisions about future marketing and product developments.

Moreover, Propel is the perfect tool for businesses who are willing to give their customers a unique and engaging experience. With Propel. Businesses can easily create amazing video reviews that are bound to capture the attention of their customers.

For more information about Propel’s Free Basic Plan, please visit our website at propel.ly or call 510-431-9987.

Amit D.
Propel
+1 510-431-9987
email us here

