BVS Film Productions launches New Division For Podcast Production, Editing and distribution

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the massive uptick in podcast popularity, BVS Film Productions now offers a subscription-based editing service for podcast production, editing and distribution.

Over the years, customers of all sizes have come to BVS Film Productions for their video production and video content marketing programs. “In recent months, we have seen a growing community of podcasters and vodcasters, (video version of a podcast),” states Dan Portik, President of BVS Film Productions. “The general consensus is that everyone loves to make podcasts, but very few love to edit and market them!”

Time and time again, podcasters find when interviewing guests, they are faced with removing audio interruptions like a phone ringing or plane flying in the middle of their broadcast. There also could be something that might not be intended for their audience that may slip out during the conversation. Whatever the case, most of the time, there is editing that needs to be done. According to Portik, “There needs to be a branded intro and ending as well as sponsored commercials, all of which are time consuming and take away from a podcasters main goal of creating informative and interesting content on a consistent basis.”

With this in mind, BVS Film Productions has launched its new division “Premiere Podcast Productions.” The new division not only edits podcasts, but also helps elevate them to the next level though video, audio enhancements and content marketing.

For more information about Premiere Podcast Productions, visit Premierepodcastpros.com

