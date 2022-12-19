Coastal Cloud Wins the EFI Entrepreneur and Job Growth Award

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud announced it has been recognized for excellence in digital transformation and innovation, contributing to job creation and economic sustainability. Coastal Cloud credits this achievement in part to its unique business model and core principles which attract diverse talent resulting in a company of over 44% women, a statistic that breaks the mold in technology consulting.

For this innovative work, Coastal Cloud was awarded the EFI Entrepreneur and Job Growth Award during its most recent Board of Directors meeting in St. Augustine.

Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner providing consulting, implementation and managed services for businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. With a team of over 500 experts holding more than 1,200 Salesforce certifications, Coastal Cloud has also been recognized by Salesforce for the past 3 years as the only winner of the Customer Success Award out of 1900 partners worldwide.

"We focus on workforce development," said Sara Hale, Coastal Cloud's President and Co-Founder. "We are able to recruit great experienced talent, but we have also invested in growing talent. We now have a formal internship program that recruits from many universities, and this January we are kicking off an apprenticeship program to identify talent from diverse backgrounds."

"We are honored to be recognized by Enterprise Florida with this award," Hale continued. "We would not be where we are today without the incredible support that we have received in Florida, from CareerSource FlaglerVolusia, CareerSource Florida, the Florida Dept of Economic Opportunity, JAXUSA, JAX Chamber, GrowFL and Enterprise Florida. This state has proven itself to be a great place to start a business and we will be forever thankful that we chose Florida."

About the EFI Entrepreneur and Job Growth Award

The Enterprise Florida Entrepreneur and Job Growth Award was established by Enterprise Florida in 2019 to recognize Florida businesses that have created jobs and invested in communities across the state.

About Enterprise Florida

Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) is a public-private partnership between Florida's business and government leaders and is the principal economic development organization for Florida. EFI's mission is to expand and diversify the state's economy through job creation.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner that provides consulting, implementation and managed services to businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. Founded in 2012, the company offers insight and expertise into a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 customer satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated consulting partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes its success to a unique company culture, nimble expertise, and onshore-only teams. With a team of over 500 experts holding more than 1,200 Salesforce certifications, Coastal Cloud has been recognized by Salesforce for the past 3 years as the only winner of the Customer Success Award out of 1900 partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

