Carolina Behavioral Therapy Offers DBT Therapy Program to Residents of SC and NC

Carolina Behavioral Therapy, a mental health clinic based in Columbia, SC, is pleased to announce that they offer a online dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) program to residents of South Carolina and North Carolina. Their therapists are all based in Columbia but all of their therapies are provided virtually through telehealth. Those who are interested in understanding the benefits of DBT can call them on the phone or visit their website.

Dr. Scott Fairweather from Carolina Behavioral Therapy says, “DBT is an outpatient therapy approach created to help individuals struggling to manage their emotions and problematic behaviors that occur as a consequence of them. Emotions like fear, shame, sadness, and anger can lead to extreme behaviors, problems in relationships, and difficulty managing one’s thoughts. With the help of a Linehan Board of Certification Certified Individual Therapist, DBT is proven to help people change their behavior patterns, effectively cope with stress and regulate their emotions, and improve interpersonal relationships.”

DBT is a life improvement program for individuals who are 18 years old and above. It was developed to assist people who are having issues with suicide/self-harm behaviors. DBT is backed by more than 20 years of research and has been observed to help people with other mental health issues such as anxiety disorders, treatment resistant depression, substance abuse/addiction, and PTSD. This therapy approach enhances a person’s ability to live in the current moment and to alter problematic behavioral patterns, helping them avoid harmful behaviors and superseding them with healthy alternatives.

The DBT program is made up of both individual therapy and psychoeducational skills training sessions. For the DBT program at Carolina Behavioral Therapy, a participant has to commit to attend a minimum of 24 weeks and they receive four individual services: weekly individual therapy, weekly skills training, phone consultations, and accessibility to the DBT team. DBT has evolved into a psychotherapy technique that is evidence-based and the settings in which it is often used include: individual therapy, group therapy, and phone coaching. Group therapy is where the participants learn behavioral skills in a group environment. Individual therapy with a trained professional is where a participants learn behavioral skills that are adapted to challenges they encounter in their personal life. The phone coaching is where participants can make a phone call to the therapists in between sessions in order to get some advice on how to cope with certain challenging situations they have found themselves in.

The weekly individual therapy will be targeted towards improving motivation in treatment, problem solving, and the adoption of skillful behavior instead of ineffective ones. The weekly skills training is composed of psychoeducational groups that teach new ways to manage strong emotions, thinking problems, and difficult social situations. Phone consultation is offered to help participants apply their newly acquired skills in common everyday situations. And the DBT team is there to offer support to the therapists for enhancing treatment constancy and therapist motivation.

Carolina Behavioral Therapy is focused on the application of evidence-based treatments for suicidal behavior/self-harm behavior, OCD, mood disorders, PTSD, and other problem behaviors including substance use. Dr. Scott Fairweather, LISW-CP/LCSW, LAC, AADC, is a Certified Prolonged Exposure Therapist (PE) and a Linehan Board of Certification – Certified Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Clinician. He is also certified in Exposure and Response Prevention for OCD through the CTSA. And he can provide virtual counseling to individuals who may be struggling with anxiety, depression, stress, and other issues. He employs a collaborative and non-judgmental approach to comprehend the function of problematic behaviors in a particular person’s life.

People who would like to learn more about the DBT therapy program provided by Carolina Behavioral Therapy can check out their website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm from Tuesday to Thursday; and from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Mondays.

