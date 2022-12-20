Advertising Agency Foundry512 Announces Health Division
Foundry512 will utilize its peer modeling framework to help promote public health behaviors among the general public.
Our methodology published in academic research serves as a blueprint for public health leaders. We will scale our model to help those on the frontlines with campaigns starting Q1, 2023.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry512 recently announced that they are creating a health division to help CMOs, public health leaders, and Marcom directors in the health and wellness space reach the general public through the promotion of educational content. This milestone is a major move for the advertising and marketing agency, which has made it their mission to help create and foster impactful and meaningful relationships between brands and the community.
The health division came due to a severe need for an adequate communications toolset to counter misinformation and promote safety. Foundry512 worked with several health leaders during the Covid-19 Pandemic and created a peer-modeling communications framework for their national campaigns. The framework was promoted through Foundry512’s Covid-19 initiative, The Resiliency Campaign. This approach would help motivate a diverse audience to adopt public health practices such as social distancing, vaccinations, and other public health measures.
Foundry512 has also announced that they have appointed world-leading behavioral scientist Dr. Alfred McAlister as the head of the health division. Texas native Dr. McAlister comes from Harvard University and the University of Texas School of Public Health and specializes in vaccinations, binge drinking, tobacco use, nutrition and sugary drink intake reduction, physical activity and nature exposure increase, safe gun ownership and use, promoting cancer screening, and other health behaviors.
His work has received grants and awards from the National Institutes of Health, RAND Corporation, and Carnegie Corporation. He also has 163 publications, with an impressive 32,209 reads and 7,200 citations used. Dr. McAlister is famous for his visionary peer modeling approach that utilizes behavioral journalism and psychology to encourage peer-to-peer relationships.
"With my decades of experience, and theory- and evidence-based scientific approach, I can help formulate and lead campaigns on many vital topics with a goal of both increasing awareness and changing behavior,” said Dr. Alfred McAlister, head of Foundry512 health division. “It is exciting for me to contribute my work at this young and highly creative advertising agency."
Dr. McAlister will bring his expertise to help support public health initiatives with young adults and fight against misinformation alongside Foundry512.
“We're super excited to be taking the next step in the health and wellness space. Our decade of experience delivering cutting-edge marketing campaigns and digital experiences has led to some significant results for state and local governments,” said Aaron Henry, President of Foundry512. “Our methodology being published in academic research is serving as a blueprint for public health and Marcom leaders across the country. Now we aim to scale our model to help those on the frontlines.”
To learn more about the Resiliency Campaign, click here https://www.foundry512.com/works/resiliency-is-the-only-response.
About Foundry512:
Foundry512 is a full-service advertising and marketing agency that grows brands that look to develop deep relationships with their audiences. Foundry512 serves to create fresh stories and compelling experiences for brands through a combination of creativity and layers of meaningful, deep relationships. To see their past work, visit their portfolio at https://www.foundry512.com/work/.
