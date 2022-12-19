Simple Helix Begins Offering Hosted VoIP Phone Systems

Simple Helix is now offering hosted voice over internet protocol (VoIP) phone systems to help clients stay connected.

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Helix recently announced a new service offering, hosted voice over internet protocol (VoIP) phone systems. This audio and voice service gives companies a secure system for calls, meetings, and messages on any device.

Simple Helix can install powerful VoIP systems for both small and large premises. Clients can add toll-free numbers or port current numbers. There is no limit on call recordings, so these systems can work well for everything from customer support training to sales rep coaching.

With hosted VoIP through Simple Helix, clients can implement a company-wide phone tree directory and streamline their communications with direct call-in menu options. The VoIP service also comes with real-time visual voicemail transcripts, call forwarding, phone number extensions, and PBX admin tools.

As with other Simple Helix services, security is a priority for VoIP systems. The company will maintain robust encryption and security standards.

About Simple Helix

Simple Helix has been providing IT services for over 15 years. Headquartered in Huntsville, AL, we offer managed IT (MSP), data center, connectivity, and compliance services to help businesses of all sizes gain back time for the work that matters.

Our VoIP systems help clients enjoy crystal-clear, reliable, and secure audio communication anywhere on any device. Learn more about Simple Helix’s VoIP services here: https://simplehelix.com/solutions/audio-paging/

