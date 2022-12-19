My Covid Survival – A Freedom Journey Amidst The COVID-19 Eclipse
EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 was a time of great chaos and despair, but not for everyone. In the book, My Covid Survival by Mark Nocera, the author has described the wonderful, life-changing experience. While the entire world was locked down, Nocera found his freedom.
As a lifelong mechanic, the author explains how he makes the decision to go on an adventure to visit the warm summer breezes of Lake Erie. The venturesome voyage is filled with exciting fishing moments and amazing boating experiences in beautiful surroundings.
The author's childhood love of fishing comes true during these uncertain times. The story starts with the author recalling his good memories of fishing he had with his sister’s oldest husband – as he too loved to fish and hunt. Having two sons allows him to go on amazing adventures across the United States. The interest in buying a boat piques in 2019, and it is almost when the Covid pandemic is worsening, leaving people in shambolic states far and wide. But something else interesting is in store for Nocera.
While the world is going through tumultuous times, he is caught between choosing between buying a boat and a truck. As priority calls, he ends up buying a truck, a 2015 Chevy Silverado 2500. After doing a few necessary tweaks and setting it aside, he looks out for every cabin cruiser in Ohio. Finally, after much effort, Nocera goes all the way from Columbus to Cincinnati to buy the boat. And the rest is history.
My Covid Survival is not all words, but the author has also shared breathtaking visuals of the locations and the fun experiences, which enhances the reader’s interest in the book even more. During these rich expeditions, the author finds a strong sense of freedom – almost unexplainable. According to him, the boat is a lifesaver; even after the book is completed, he aspires to write another to continue sharing his experiences and feelings.
About The Author: Mark Nocera, the author of the book My Covid Survival, is a mechanic who decided to share his extraordinary experiences with the world. After having an unforgettable time of his life at Lake Erie, he plans to write more books to continue sharing his mind-blowing journeys with his readers.
https://www.amazon.com/
Mark Nocera
As a lifelong mechanic, the author explains how he makes the decision to go on an adventure to visit the warm summer breezes of Lake Erie. The venturesome voyage is filled with exciting fishing moments and amazing boating experiences in beautiful surroundings.
The author's childhood love of fishing comes true during these uncertain times. The story starts with the author recalling his good memories of fishing he had with his sister’s oldest husband – as he too loved to fish and hunt. Having two sons allows him to go on amazing adventures across the United States. The interest in buying a boat piques in 2019, and it is almost when the Covid pandemic is worsening, leaving people in shambolic states far and wide. But something else interesting is in store for Nocera.
While the world is going through tumultuous times, he is caught between choosing between buying a boat and a truck. As priority calls, he ends up buying a truck, a 2015 Chevy Silverado 2500. After doing a few necessary tweaks and setting it aside, he looks out for every cabin cruiser in Ohio. Finally, after much effort, Nocera goes all the way from Columbus to Cincinnati to buy the boat. And the rest is history.
My Covid Survival is not all words, but the author has also shared breathtaking visuals of the locations and the fun experiences, which enhances the reader’s interest in the book even more. During these rich expeditions, the author finds a strong sense of freedom – almost unexplainable. According to him, the boat is a lifesaver; even after the book is completed, he aspires to write another to continue sharing his experiences and feelings.
About The Author: Mark Nocera, the author of the book My Covid Survival, is a mechanic who decided to share his extraordinary experiences with the world. After having an unforgettable time of his life at Lake Erie, he plans to write more books to continue sharing his mind-blowing journeys with his readers.
https://www.amazon.com/
Mark Nocera
Mark Nocera
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other