Happy Holidays From President Pines

UMD President Darryll J. Pines delivers his annual season’s greetings in a video to the campus community and beyond:

This holiday season, we celebrate the rich diversity of our campus, state and world. Here at the University of Maryland, we are recognizing those brave individuals who broke down barriers, and honoring those who lived on this land first.

We have cemented this commitment with the addition of the Heritage Community to our campus, named for Maryland trailblazers Pyon Su, Chunjen Constant Chen, Elaine Johnson Coates and Hiram Whittle, and the ancestral stewards of our land, the Piscataway People.

As a new year begins, let us remember that there is strength and beauty in our blend of identities and cultures.

Wishing our Terrapin family a wonderful holiday season and a joyful new year.