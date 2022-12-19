Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,326 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors Secure Prison Sentences for Drug Traffickers Running a Pill Press Operation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution today secured prison sentences for drug traffickers running a pill press operation. Jeffrey Williams, and accomplice Charice Williams, trafficked multiple illicit substances, such as phenethylamines, cocaine and methamphetamine. Jeffrey Williams is also guilty of tampering with evidence, maintaining a drug house, fleeing from authorities, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and multiple other criminal acts.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Counterfeit pills are a growing problem in this country, and even though these traffickers did not face charges related to illicit fentanyl, they still posed a major threat to the public. I am thankful for all the hard work by my Statewide Prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure these drug traffickers are behind bars where they belong—unable to harm Floridians.”

An extensive law enforcement investigation involving wiretaps and undercover buyers revealed Jeffrey Williams knowingly and willfully trafficked phenethylamines and methamphetamines. In another encounter with law enforcement, Jeffrey Williams attempted to flee from a traffic stop—throwing bags of illegal narcotics out of the window during the process. The entire investigation yielded more than 10,000 pressed MDMA-type pills, more than four pounds of methamphetamine, two table pressing machines and many more illicit drugs and firearms.

Jeffrey Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking phenethylamines, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, use of a two-way device, trafficking cocaine, possession of a pill press, tampering with evidence, maintaining a drug house, fleeing or eluding at high speed and a felon in possession of a firearm. Jeffrey Williams is sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven-year and three-year mandatory minimum sentences. Accomplice Charice Williams pleaded guilty to a count of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Charice Williams will be sentenced to five years in prison.

The North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area CADRE Initiative led the investigation with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol. Attorney General Moody’s Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Guillermo Vallejo prosecuted the case.

You just read:

Attorney General Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors Secure Prison Sentences for Drug Traffickers Running a Pill Press Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.