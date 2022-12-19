Attorney General Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors Secure Prison Sentences for Drug Traffickers Running a Pill Press Operation

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Counterfeit pills are a growing problem in this country, and even though these traffickers did not face charges related to illicit fentanyl, they still posed a major threat to the public. I am thankful for all the hard work by my Statewide Prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure these drug traffickers are behind bars where they belong—unable to harm Floridians.”

An extensive law enforcement investigation involving wiretaps and undercover buyers revealed Jeffrey Williams knowingly and willfully trafficked phenethylamines and methamphetamines. In another encounter with law enforcement, Jeffrey Williams attempted to flee from a traffic stop—throwing bags of illegal narcotics out of the window during the process. The entire investigation yielded more than 10,000 pressed MDMA-type pills, more than four pounds of methamphetamine, two table pressing machines and many more illicit drugs and firearms.

Jeffrey Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking phenethylamines, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, use of a two-way device, trafficking cocaine, possession of a pill press, tampering with evidence, maintaining a drug house, fleeing or eluding at high speed and a felon in possession of a firearm. Jeffrey Williams is sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven-year and three-year mandatory minimum sentences. Accomplice Charice Williams pleaded guilty to a count of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Charice Williams will be sentenced to five years in prison.

The North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area CADRE Initiative led the investigation with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol. Attorney General Moody’s Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Guillermo Vallejo prosecuted the case.