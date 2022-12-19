Republican National Convention offers opportunities for diversely owned businesses

“The City of Milwaukee’s agreement with the Republican National Committee and the MKE 2024 Host Committee includes benefits for certified minority-owned businesses,” Prange told the MARKETPLACE luncheon crowd. “Staging a successful event for a convention of this size demands an incredible range of services, and there will be opportunities for diverse businesses to fulfill those needs.” To illustrate the incredible variety of services required, Prange cited everything from hospitality and entertainment to printing and construction services.

The Host Committee is working closely with Visit Milwaukee, the city’s convention and tourism bureau, to ensure the convention’s success. Although the groups are still nearly a year away from actively soliciting proposals, Prange urged diversely owned businesses to start preparing early. “Although Milwaukee’s agreement with the Republican National Committee and the MKE 2024 Host Committee stipulates preferences for diversely owned businesses, those that are competing for contracts will need to demonstrate that they’re qualified to receive those advantages,” she said. “That will require minority business certification from a qualified local, state or federal organization. I urge diverse businesses interested in seizing this opportunity to start the certification process soon, if they’re not certified already, and for those that are, to ensure that their certifications are active and up to date.”

Willliams-Smith’s organization is already putting tools in place to help potential contractors stay abreast of convention-related announcements. She invited businesses and others to subscribe to their RNC-dedicated newsletter to receive regular updates and first notice of contracting opportunities as they’re announced.