Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,257 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency Seeks Public Input for New State Hazard Mitigation Plan

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) is asking members of the public to help us build a safer Hawai‘i.

The agency is holding a virtual workshop via Zoom teleconference to gather public input for the State’s update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan, which was last published in 2018, is used to guide work in the years ahead to reduce or eliminate the harm caused to Hawai‘i and its communities by flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other hazards.

The Zoom workshop will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, beginning at 5:30 p.m. HST; a series of in-person workshops is planned for early 2023.

“The meetings give the people of Hawai‘i a chance to see the hazards that are already mapped out in the plan and let us know about their mitigation and resilience priorities to address new or existing threats in their communities,” said Luke Meyers, HI-EMA administrator.

The information in the State Hazard Mitigation Plan and similar County plans serves as a blueprint for future projects to protect Hawai‘i and make it more resilient to hazards.

To join the workshop on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., scan this QR code:=

…or click this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87248318708?pwd=Q2lYQWdaWEtMQXI0Y3ZlbWNJODJ6Zz09

To learn more about hazard mitigation, please visit the HI-EMA website.

# # #

 

Contact:

Adam Weintraub
Communication Director
[email protected]
808-620-5417

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency Seeks Public Input for New State Hazard Mitigation Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.