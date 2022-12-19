Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,245 in the last 365 days.

Clinical Laboratory Will Pay $1.5 Million To Resolve Medicaid Kickback and False Claims Allegations 

BOSTONAn independent clinical laboratory with locations in Rhode Island and Vermont has entered into a settlement agreement resolving kickback and false claims allegations, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island will pay $1.5 million to the MassHealth program to resolve allegations that it engaged in an illegal kickback relationship with a New Bedford-based clinical laboratory. According to the AG’s Office, Dominion agreed to make payments to the lab in exchange for referrals of urine drug tests. The AG’s Office also contends that Dominion submitted claims to MassHealth for urine drug tests coming from sober houses and performed for residential monitoring purposes, which are not considered medically necessary and not covered by MassHealth. The AG’s Office further alleges that the New Bedford lab submitted claims to MassHealth for urine drug tests performed by Dominion when such tests were required to have been billed by Dominion as the testing laboratory.

In addition to the payment, Dominion revised its internal compliance program. Dominion fully cooperated with the AG’s investigation.

This agreement is being handled by Managing Attorney Jennifer Goldstein, Assistant Attorney General Kevin O’Keefe, Senior Healthcare Fraud Investigator Shelby Stephens, and Senior Healthcare Fraud Investigator William Welsh, all of the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Division.

The Massachusetts Medicaid Fraud Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,542,963 for Federal fiscal year 2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,847,641 for FY 2023, is funded by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

###

You just read:

Clinical Laboratory Will Pay $1.5 Million To Resolve Medicaid Kickback and False Claims Allegations 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.