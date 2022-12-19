Baum Hedlund Law Expands with New Los Angeles Office
Baum Hedlund has moved its flagship office to a larger space at Westwood Gateway in Los Angeles, California.
As much as we have grown over the years and maintained a national scope, we will always be a Los Angeles law firm. Our new space exemplifies why this city is such a special place. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles law firm of Baum Hedlund has moved its flagship office to a larger space at Westwood Gateway in Los Angeles, California. Baum Hedlund’s new location is on the 17th floor of the Westwood Gateway building at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. The new office boasts sprawling views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown LA, and the Santa Monica Mountains.
— Michael L. Baum, Baum Hedlund Senior Shareholder
The new address:
Baum Hedlund Law Firm
1111 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 1750
Los Angeles, California 90025
www.baumhedlund.com
310-207-3233
Baum Hedlund’s roots in Los Angeles go back nearly half a century. The firm first opened its doors in 1973 and has made the Westside of Los Angeles its main office location for decades, even as it expanded to include a Bay Area office and several satellite offices throughout California and in D.C.
“As much as we have grown over the years and maintained a national scope, we will always be a Los Angeles law firm,” says managing partner, Michael L. Baum. “Our new space exemplifies why this city is such a special place. You have the ocean, the mountains, and the skyscrapers downtown, all in plain sight. It is an inviting and inspiring atmosphere that we are fortunate to work in and share with our clients.”
“With all that we have accomplished bringing our firm to national prominence, we believe our best days are still ahead of us,” says Baum Hedlund vice president and senior shareholder, R. Brent Wisner. “Adding more space to our Los Angeles home office will support our firm’s continued growth as we look forward to 2023 and beyond.”
Los Angeles Law Firm Leading Several Major Cases in 2023
Baum Hedlund personal injury lawyers have several bellwether cases heading for trial in 2023. The upcoming cases involving Zantac, toxic baby food, and the Gardasil HPV vaccine represent the first in each litigation to go before juries.
1) Baum Hedlund Vice President and senior trial attorney R. Brent Wisner will serve as co-lead counsel in the first Zantac trial scheduled for February 13, 2023. Wisner, who earned worldwide acclaim in the Monsanto Roundup litigation by earning two landmark verdicts totaling over $2.3 billion, also serves on the plaintiffs’ leadership in the consolidated Zantac cases in California state court (Ranitidine Product Cases JCCP 5150). Example case number: RG20061705.
The Zantac lawsuits are against defendants GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Sanofi US Services Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim. Plaintiffs allege the drug manufacturers failed to warn that Zantac (generic: ranitidine) can degrade into a cancer-causing substance called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) when taken as directed.
2) Wisner and Baum Hedlund associate attorney Pedram Esfandiary (who worked with Wisner on the Monsanto trial teams) will also bring a first-of-its-kind baby food lawsuit to trial on May 2, 2023. The lawsuit N.C., a minor, v. Hain Celestial Group, Inc. et al. (Case No. 21STCV22822, Superior Court for the State of California, County of Los Angeles) alleges several major baby food companies knowingly sell products that contain dangerous amounts of toxic heavy metals. Studies show that children exposed to arsenic, lead, and mercury are at risk for developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
3) Baum Hedlund also co-leads the Gardasil multidistrict litigation (MDL) for plaintiffs who allege the HPV vaccine caused them severe auto-immune injuries. This summer, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) issued an order consolidating dozens of Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine injury cases before a federal judge in North Carolina. The order allowed Gardasil lawsuits filed throughout the U.S. to move into coordinated discovery and pretrial proceedings. In October of 2022, the judge overseeing the Gardasil MDL appointed Baum Hedlund senior shareholder Bijan Esfandiari to serve as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs. Esfandiari believes the first case in the Gardasil MDL will go to trial at some point in 2023. The Gardasil MDL is captioned In Re: Gardasil Products Liability Litigation MDL No. 3036.
4) Lastly, Baum Hedlund and Shawn Brown Law, filed the first federal lawsuit (Case No. 2:22-cv-00048) against gun manufacturers, the school district, law enforcement, and other defendants for their roles in the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Baum Hedlund attorney Stephanie Sherman is leading this case on behalf of several Uvalde families. While a trial date has not yet been set, this case has generated significant attention to important safety issues affecting Uvalde and the rest of the country.
About Baum Hedlund
Baum Hedlund provides award-winning advocacy and support to clients in Los Angeles and throughout the nation. In practice since 1973, Baum Hedlund has grown to include six offices throughout California, as well as one in Washington, D.C. The firm has an established nationwide presence with more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements won for clients.
Clients, peers, and legal organizations have honored Baum Hedlund and its personal injury attorneys with numerous awards and accolades, including:
• Best Lawyers in America®
• U.S. News - Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms, 2014-2023
• Martindale-Hubbell®, the highest AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rating available
• Elite Trial Lawyers Mass Tort Trial Team of the Year, 2018, 2019
• California Powerhouse, Law360 Regional Powerhouse Series
• The Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers™
• Product Liability Practice Group of the Year, 2020, Law360
• Verdicts Hall of Fame, The National Law Journal
Many of the leading legal publications have recognized Baum Hedlund for notable verdicts and settlements:
• Largest California Product Liability Jury Verdicts Two Years in a Row 2018-2019
• Top 10 National Jury Verdicts Two Years in a Row 2018-2019
• Top 10 Most Impressive Plaintiff Verdicts 2019
• Top 10 Illinois Product Liability Jury Verdicts 2017
• Top 10 Illinois Wrongful Death Jury Verdicts 2017
• Top 50 Illinois Jury Verdicts 2017
• Top 100 National Wrongful Death Jury Verdicts 2017
Additional photos of the new Baum Hedlund office can be viewed here.
# # #
Robin McCall
Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, PC
+ +1 3102073233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other