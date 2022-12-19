Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- KALISPELL, Mont., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) will report fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on January 26, 2023. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 27, 2023.



Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number.

Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc0df24de0cb44359909dc4a7bbc51bb5

To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2jvw627b

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com .

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT) Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706