Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,277 in the last 365 days.

GasLog Partners LP Announces that Unitholders Remain Unaffected by U.S. Internal Revenue Service Regulations Effective January 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Majuro, Marshall Islands, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP), an international owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced that the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) final regulations that are coming into effect on January 1, 2023, will not affect its unitholders. These regulations oblige brokers, withholding agents and qualified intermediaries to withhold a 10% tax on a non-U.S. partner’s disposition of an interest in a publicly traded partnership that is taxed as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes (“PTP”). As a result, certain non-U.S. brokers may not permit non-U.S. persons to hold such PTP interests in their brokerage account.

GasLog Partners has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes and therefore interests in the Partnership are not subject to these regulations.

Contacts:

Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
Phone: +1 212-517-0810

Email: gaslog@roseandco.com

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is an owner and operator of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of 12 wholly-owned LNG carriers as well as two vessels on a bareboat charter, with an average carrying capacity of approximately 159,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (NYSE: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

GasLog Partners LP Announces that Unitholders Remain Unaffected by U.S. Internal Revenue Service Regulations Effective January 1, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.