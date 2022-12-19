GasLog Partners LP Announces that Unitholders Remain Unaffected by U.S. Internal Revenue Service Regulations Effective January 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Majuro, Marshall Islands, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP), an international owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced that the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) final regulations that are coming into effect on January 1, 2023, will not affect its unitholders. These regulations oblige brokers, withholding agents and qualified intermediaries to withhold a 10% tax on a non-U.S. partner’s disposition of an interest in a publicly traded partnership that is taxed as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes (“PTP”). As a result, certain non-U.S. brokers may not permit non-U.S. persons to hold such PTP interests in their brokerage account.

GasLog Partners has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes and therefore interests in the Partnership are not subject to these regulations.

