Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Maltese Foreign Minister Borg

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Borg discussed opportunities to build upon the already strong U.S.-Malta relationship, and they emphasized the importance of maintaining unity in efforts to support Ukraine. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Mediterranean region. The Secretary noted that the United States looks forward to working closely with Malta to promote global peace and security, in accordance with our shared democratic principles, when it joins the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term in January.

