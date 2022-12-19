SuperCoHost.com makes exciting changes to Airbnb and Short-Term Rentals Property Management.

New Airbnb and STR Property Manager, SuperCoHost.com introduces a new approach to STR Property Management that is disrupting the industry and saving clients thousands of dollars in cash flow.

Faced with the higher cost of Airbnb and STR Property Management, many property owners feel less optimistic about traditional STR Management. Other property owners are also rethinking their presence in the Short-Term Rental Property ladder. The increasing property management costs have caused deep concerns for property owners, but SuperCoHost.com says there is plenty for owners to look forward to with their new approach to Short-Term Rental Property Management.

SuperCoHost.com, an Airbnb property manager, is proud to introduce a money-saving Short-Term Rental Property Management model. With SuperCoHost.com, clients get to save thousands of dollars and still enjoy the benefits of a full-service STR Property Manager. SuperCoHost.com offers all the perks of Airbnb property management without the hefty STR property manager charges.

Airbnb property management typically costs the owner about 20-30% in management fees; in some cases, this can go up to $4k per month. SuperCoHost.com charges clients a flat rate of $500 per month, with a 30-day free introductory management package. According to SuperCoHost.com, the goal is to enable short-term rental property owners to access comprehensive, fast, reliable, and affordable property management services.

The running belief is that to get the best property management services, property owners have to part with lump sums. However, SuperCoHost.com proves that it is possible to have a property managed much better at low costs. The STR Property Manager offers 24-7 guest interaction and problem-solving, coordination with cleaners, maintenance, and property inventory to ensure that the property runs optimally. The Airbnb property manager also enables owners to upsell early check-ins and late check-outs.

To build a rapport with property owners and showcase their services in action, SuperCoHost.com invites property owners to grab their free first month of Airbnb property management and then continue to enjoy an affordable rate of $500 per month after that. “Once you see us in action, you will never want to use a traditional STR management company.”

While most traditional STR Managers bleed owners dry under the guise of premium management services, SuperCoHost.com proves that premium STR Management services do not need to break the bank. SuperCoHost.com offers owners control over their listings, which regular managers do not offer, and time freedom, allowing property owners to enjoy a more passive investment. Scaling an Airbnb and STR property is often unattainable for most owners since they need a property manager to do so, and the manager fees are way out of most owners’ range. By switching to SuperCoHost.com, owners can now scale faster and affordably.

As a result, SuperCoHost.com is quickly becoming a leader in the Short-Term Rental Property Manager space. The Airbnb property manager works closely with property owners to provide support in every stage of property management. To achieve this, SuperCoHost.com has assembled a team of Super Hosts dedicated to servicing client properties every day, all year round. “We essentially do 95% of what a traditional property manager does, but at a fraction of the cost.”

Visit SuperCoHost.com to learn more about affordable STR Property Management.

Media Contact

SuperCoHost.com

Matt Juels

7149060716

United States