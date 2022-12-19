Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Incontinence Product (SDB-1703)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Observing current devices to manage incontinence and its related complications as a nurse, I believed there is a way to help patients reduce incidence of skin irritations and pressure sores."

The invention provides an improved incontinence product that could be employed in transition from a foley catheter. In doing so, it offers a secure fit. It also helps to prevent leaks and skin irritation. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and change so it is ideal for medical facilities, home health care and hospice patients, individuals with bladder problems, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1703, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

